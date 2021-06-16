Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,728,433.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,544,126 shares of company stock valued at $168,534,770 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. William Blair lowered Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 438,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,926,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.48. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion and a PE ratio of 128.47.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.