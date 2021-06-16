Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Square by 7.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Square by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $226.79. The stock had a trading volume of 96,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,503,182. The stock has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 319.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.17. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $22,429,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $706,800.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,839,012.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,255,314 shares of company stock worth $290,431,502 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Redburn Partners began coverage on Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.