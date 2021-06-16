Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the May 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 30,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,694. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.26.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.