Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Update

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the May 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 30,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,694. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.26.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

