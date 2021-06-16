Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Update

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the May 13th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of CRECF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 111,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,652. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.52.
About Critical Elements Lithium
