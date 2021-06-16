Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Update

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the May 13th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CRECF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 111,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,652. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.52.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

