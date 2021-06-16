CROAT (CROAT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $59.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last week, CROAT has traded up 43.1% against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $246,021.43 and approximately $59.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,678,962 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.