Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Lowered to “Hold” at Desjardins

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CROMF. National Bank Financial began coverage on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.13.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

