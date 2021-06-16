Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Purchased by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 145,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth $104,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cronos Group by 114.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 25,938 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Cronos Group by 46.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 685.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 234,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 204,514 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC downgraded Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

CRON stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. 15,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,846,903. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

