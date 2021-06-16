CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.88.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $228.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.46. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.14 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,168 shares of company stock valued at $70,963,019 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.