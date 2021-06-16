Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,302 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.81% of Crown Castle International worth $1,345,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 183,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,666,000 after buying an additional 130,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 193,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,307,000 after buying an additional 25,777 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.95. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $200.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

