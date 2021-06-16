CryptalDash (CRD) Hits Market Cap of $6.62 Million

CryptalDash (CURRENCY:CRD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, CryptalDash has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. CryptalDash has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and $402.00 worth of CryptalDash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptalDash coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00061219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.49 or 0.00761146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00083111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.19 or 0.07738427 BTC.

CryptalDash Coin Profile

CryptalDash is a coin. CryptalDash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for CryptalDash is www.cryptaldash.com . CryptalDash’s official Twitter account is @cryptaldash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptalDash is /r/CryptalDashCommunity . The official message board for CryptalDash is medium.com/@cryptaldashcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The CRD network is taking a multipronged approach to building out its network and enabling Cryptocurrency and Defi adoption. Building out their new hybrid crypto-banking and staking platform, with advanced fully regulated banking features connected to the legacy banking ecosystem with everything you would expect from a traditional banking point of view. Enabling seamless access via the user's account to all the best that the world of cryptocurrency markets has to offer i.e.: fiat to crypto exchange, decentralized markets, defi, staking, yield farming, tokenized shares, on-chain derivatives markets, NFTs. Delivering infrastructure and accelerator programs to influencers, developers, fintech builders, to enable them to build out products and communities. Empowering developers, builders and influencers, with the tools, incentives, community and framework to fund, develop and build out futureproof products, paired with ready to go crypto communities, The CRD network team are not only simultaneously growing the CRD network on an infrastructure and community level, but also helping educate, and to accelerate the broader adoption of these technologies. The CRD Network uses its own token, known as CRD, which gives access to the network and fuels all transactions within the network, including fees, and governance/staking. Technology Infrastructure: The CRD Network smoothens interoperability between the worlds of centralized finance and decentralized finance (DeFi). It runs on Hyperledger Besu, an enterprise blockchain on Ethereum, and uses CRD Nodes and APIs to operate. This infrastructure enables third-party developers to build a wide variety of fintech applications on top of it. Whitepaper “

CryptalDash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptalDash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptalDash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptalDash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

