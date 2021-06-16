CryptEx Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.02 or 0.00039609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $19,601.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,278.32 or 0.99615619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00032017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00068636 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000873 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002418 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

