CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes Sells 2,000 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,683,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CSWI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.84. 2,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.64 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

