CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.05

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.05 and last traded at C$17.04, with a volume of 37870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 39.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.87%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

