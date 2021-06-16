CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.
CTO Realty Growth has increased its dividend payment by 955.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
CTO stock opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $332.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $56.90.
In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,720.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTO. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
See Also: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.