CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

CTO Realty Growth has increased its dividend payment by 955.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

CTO stock opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $332.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 169.18% and a return on equity of 33.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,720.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTO. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

