Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

CWK stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.51. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,850.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,360,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,577,860 shares of company stock worth $66,423,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,538,000 after buying an additional 919,292 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

