cVault.finance (CORE) Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $5,852.31 or 0.14874355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $58.52 million and approximately $133,450.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00060433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.91 or 0.00764803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00083529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.91 or 0.07690709 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

