CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Down 23.0% in May

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,001,600 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the May 13th total of 2,599,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,016.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYAGF remained flat at $$19.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21. CyberAgent has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.64 and a beta of 0.50.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

