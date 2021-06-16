Dai Market Cap Tops $5.36 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.36 billion and $345.59 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00061084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.81 or 0.00764909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00083267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.34 or 0.07754949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041632 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,353,771,867 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,771,379 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

