Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $50,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $1,534,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $1,948,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 11,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.15. 61,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

