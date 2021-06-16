DAOstack (GEN) Reaches Market Cap of $3.99 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $117,687.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,694.70 or 0.99968355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00034221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00073951 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000872 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002561 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

