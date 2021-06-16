Databroker (DTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $178.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 44.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $178.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 27% against the dollar. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00060541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00021958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.60 or 0.00765215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00083579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.75 or 0.07738848 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

