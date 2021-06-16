Datum (DAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $58,294.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Datum has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datum coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $58,294.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00060569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.43 or 0.00760993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00082724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.36 or 0.07686531 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (DAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

