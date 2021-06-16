David A. Rey Sells 12,514 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $499.52. 147,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,094. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $547.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $507.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

