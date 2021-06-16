DeHive (DHV) Price Reaches $1.55 on Major Exchanges

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $473,149.16 and $710,541.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00003851 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeHive has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00059387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00146691 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00177769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.95 or 0.00934496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,122.86 or 1.00000285 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars.

