Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $102.86 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.73 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.27.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

