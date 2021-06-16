Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67,882 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

NYSE DAL opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

