Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67,882 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $19,939,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

NYSE:DAL opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

