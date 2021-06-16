Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6 billion-6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,400,220. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAL. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.84.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.