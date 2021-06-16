Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.68

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.68 and last traded at $75.15, with a volume of 27826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Denbury from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Denbury alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Denbury by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $8,467,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $754,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.