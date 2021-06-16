DePay Price Hits $1.82 on Top Exchanges (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. One DePay coin can now be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00004691 BTC on popular exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $1.22 million worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DePay has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00059986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00145016 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00181450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.00 or 0.00944812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,725.17 or 0.99966498 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,053 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

