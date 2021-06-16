Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,303,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,788. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $4,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,897,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 38.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.5% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 117,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 23,748 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

