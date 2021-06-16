Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.29 ($8.57).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €10.34 ($12.16) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

