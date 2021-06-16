Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,486.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 30,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,035 shares of company stock valued at $86,677,226. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

