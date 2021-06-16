Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.94 million.

APPS stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.94. 2,374,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.44.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

