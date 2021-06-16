DigitalNote (XDN) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.21 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $13.21 million and $4,469.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.56 or 0.00685946 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,045,813,938 coins and its circulating supply is 4,899,881,006 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

