Digitex (DGTX) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.27 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.66 or 0.00758193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00082499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.75 or 0.07669698 BTC.

Digitex Profile

Digitex is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

