Digiwage Price Hits $0.0012 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, Digiwage has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a market cap of $56,445.29 and $10.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.