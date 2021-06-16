Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) shares traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $154.89 and last traded at $155.75. 1,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 459,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,558. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after buying an additional 455,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 24.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after buying an additional 131,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dillard’s by 77.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after buying an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after buying an additional 83,420 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at about $6,251,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

