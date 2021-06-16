Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $248,000 Holdings in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of scPharmaceuticals worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 62,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

