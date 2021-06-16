Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $141,000 in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $557,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 59,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

AVEO stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $240.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.22. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.90.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

