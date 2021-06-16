Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $67,000 in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,907 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENG stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. ENGlobal Co. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 million, a P/E ratio of -46.17 and a beta of 2.33.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ENGlobal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, Director David W. Gent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EPCM and Automation. The EPCM segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

