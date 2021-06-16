Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $51,000 Investment in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Precipio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Precipio during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on Precipio from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPO opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Precipio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.23.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 132.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%.

Precipio Profile

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

