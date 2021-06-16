Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

APVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of APVO stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.70). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 414.61% and a negative return on equity of 301.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptevo Therapeutics Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

