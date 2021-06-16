Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,254,000 after acquiring an additional 102,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,140,000 after acquiring an additional 325,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,545,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

