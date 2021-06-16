Discovery Value Fund Acquires 54,195 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,195 shares during the period. Agora comprises 2.5% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in Agora were worth $75,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Agora in the 1st quarter worth about $116,686,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Agora by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,600,000 after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Agora by 2,365.9% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agora by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Agora by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on API. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of NASDAQ API traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 53,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -8.08. Agora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. Agora’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

