Discovery Value Fund Sells 196,015 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Discovery Value Fund decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 196,015 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up approximately 23.8% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned about 0.54% of Shopify worth $726,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after purchasing an additional 143,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,903 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock traded up $49.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,371.03. 99,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,044. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $787.50 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $170.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,184.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

