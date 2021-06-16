DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Gap Up to $40.16

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.16, but opened at $41.34. DISH Network shares last traded at $41.13, with a volume of 65,744 shares trading hands.

DISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

