dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Shares Down 0.5%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.87. 887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 46,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile (NYSE:DMYQ)

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

