Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,366 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Docebo were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,795,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth about $76,166,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,294,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,204,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCBO shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Docebo stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. Docebo Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -207.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

