DODO Price Reaches $1.32 (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One DODO coin can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00003356 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DODO has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $145.98 million and $16.67 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DODO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00060433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.91 or 0.00764803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00083529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.91 or 0.07690709 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.